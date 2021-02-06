Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Gujarat reported 252 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking the count of infections to 2,63,200, the state health department said.

With one death in Mahisagar district, the overall COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 4,394, it said.

A total of 401 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,56,315, the department said in a release.

With this, Gujarat's case recovery rate improved to 97.38 per cent. The state now has 2,491 active cases, it said.

At 81, Vadodara recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the state in the day, followed by 41 in Ahmedaabd, 33 in Rajkot, and 31 in Surat.

Among other districts, Anand and Patan recorded six new cases, Sabarkantha five, while four cases each were reported from Gir Somnath, Kutch, and Narmada, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,63,200, new cases 252, death toll 4,394, discharged 2,56,315, active cases 2,491, people tested so far - figures not released.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, one more person was discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 3,367.

The UT's COVID-19 tally is 3,370 and the death toll is 2, and only one active case, officials said.

