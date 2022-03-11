Ahmedabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Gujarat reported 40 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 12,23,515, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,938, a state health department official said on Friday.

So far, 12,12,011 people have been discharged post recovery, including 82 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 566, he said.

The COVID-19 tally and recovery count in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu stood unchanged at 11,410 and 11,406 respectively, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with no active cases, a local official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,515 new cases 40, deaths 10,938, discharged 12,12,011 active cases 566 and people tested so far - figures not released.

