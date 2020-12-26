Ahmedabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 890 new coronavirus positivecases, taking the count of infections to 2,40,995, the state health department said.

With seven more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 4,275, it said.

A totalof 1,002 patients were discharged after treatment in Gujarat during the day, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 2,26,208, the department said in a release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 case recoveryrate has improved to 93.86 per cent, the department said.

With 53,539 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of the tests conducted in Gujarat went up to 93,84,030, the release added.

