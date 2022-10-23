Ahmedabad, Oct 23 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 91 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,76,531, while the death toll stood unchanged at 11,038, a health official said.

Also Read | Diwali 2022 Decorations: Chinese LED Lights, Decors and Stickers Swarm Indian Homes This Deepavali Despite Ban Calls.

The recovery count rose by 58 and touched 12,64,895, leaving the state with an active caseload of 598, he said.

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022: Chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' Echoed After Over 17 Lakh Earthen Diyas Lit Up on Banks of Saryu River in PM Narendra Modi's Presence (See Pics and Video).

Ahmedabad led with 62 of the new cases, followed by 17 in Surat, five in Vadodara, among other districts, he added.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat stood at 12.74 crore, including 946 on Sunday, a government release informed.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,531, new cases 91, death toll 11,038, discharged 12,64,895, active cases 598, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)