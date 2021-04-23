Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday visited the site of a 900-bed COVID-19 facility that is being set up with the help of DRDO, a premier Defence Ministry unit.

Shah and Rupani arrived at the Gujarat University Convention-cum-Exhibition Centre at GMDC Ground here, which is being turned into a COVID-19 treatment facility, with 900 oxygen beds, including 150 ICU ones, an official said.

A state government release said its capacity can be enhanced by 500 beds in case the need arises.

The Centre recently announced that 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from paramilitary forces would be deployed at the facility.

