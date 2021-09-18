Ahmedabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Two siblings and one more person drowned in a village pond in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sampa village in Dehgam taluka here on Friday evening, while the bodies were recovered on Saturday, a Rakhial police station official said.

"A group of friends were having a picnic, and two of them jumped into the pond for a swim. When they started drowning, one more from the group jumped in to rescue them, but all three died. The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Patel, his brother Yogesh Patel, and friend Sanjay Patel, all in their 30s," he said.

An accidental death case has been registered, the official added.

