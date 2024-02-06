Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Tribal leader Harshad Vasava on Tuesday rejoined the BJP, more than a year after he rebelled against the party for denying him a ticket to contest the 2022 Gujarat assembly polls.

Vasava had unsuccessfully contested the elections as an Independent candidate from the Nandod seat in Narmada district against BJP's Darshana Vasava.

He joined the BJP along with supporters in the presence of state unit president CR Paatil at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar.

A known tribal face, Harshad Vasava represented the Rajpipla assembly seat in 2002 and 2007 as a BJP MLA,

He was ousted for anti-party activities after he rebelled against the BJP for denying him a poll ticket ahead of the 2022 elections.

"The issues which forced me to resign from the BJP have been resolved. We will ensure that BJP candidates win all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat by a huge margin," Harshad Vasava told reporters.

