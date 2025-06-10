Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI): A yoga camp was held at Navlakhi Ground in Vadodara ahead of International Yoga Day, drawing participation from over one lakh people on Tuesday, according to officials.

The event was jointly organised by the Gujarat State Yoga Board and Vadodara Municipal Corporation to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga.

The event, which took place as a precursor to the celebrations on June 21, saw enthusiastic participation from people of all age groups who practised various yoga asanas together in the open.

Chairman of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, Shishpal Rajput, addressed the gathering and emphasised the growing importance of yoga in modern life.

"The trend of people towards yoga is increasing across the country. Everyone is becoming healthy. Even after having a reputation for money, a person has stress, depression, sleep issues, diabetes and obesity. They feel that apart from financial health, physical health is very important. Mental health is very important and it will be achieved through yoga. There is no other way but yoga," he said.

He further added, "So today you have seen that there was a Mahakumbh of Yoga in the city of Vadodara, and similar programs are taking place in all our districts of Gujarat."

The River Fund program will be held in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, where the Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, will participate.

Similar yoga camps have been planned in various districts of Gujarat in the coming days.

The event served as a major build-up to the International Yoga Day celebrations, which will be marked across Gujarat and India on June 21.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to mark celebrations for the International Yoga Day, scheduled to be celebrated on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed happiness at witnessing people's enthusiasm ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations and said that "Yogandhra 2025" was a commendable effort to popularise the ancient practice.

"Gladdening to see enthusiasm building up towards Yoga Day 2025. #Yogandhra2025 is a commendable effort by the people of AP to make Yoga popular. I look forward to marking Yoga Day in AP on the 21st," PM Modi said."I call upon all of you to mark Yoga Day and also make Yoga a regular part of your lives," he added.

The Prime Minister was responding to a post by Union Minister of State (MoS) Health Prataprao Jadhav, who posted on X, "Over 2,000 yoga enthusiasts gathered at the majestic Puligundu Twin Hills near Chittoor for Yogandhra 2025, a powerful and peaceful kickoff to Andhra Pradesh's month-long lead-up to IDY2025. Surrounded by 1,000-ft rock formations, the energy was as grounded as it was uplifting."

This year's International Yoga Day is set to be a grand celebration, with Visakhapatnam hosting a record-breaking yoga event. On June 21, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations, which will feature over 2.5 lakh people performing yoga together at a single location -- an attempt to set a new world record.

The grand event will take place along the 27-kilometre-long coastal road of Visakhapatnam, which will serve as the venue for this massive yoga session. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to join PM Modi for the yoga performance.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)