Ahmedabad, Aug 10 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 72,120, state health department said.

With 20 more people succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 2,674 in the state, it said.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,138 to 55,276, an official release said.

Gujarat now has 14,170 active cases. The condition of 76 patients critical, it said.

A total of 29,604 tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours, which comes at 455.44 tests per day per million.

10,17,234 samples have been tested in the state so far.

