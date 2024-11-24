Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 24 (ANI): Gujarat, known for its cultural and historical richness, is home to many heritage sites that have become the first choice for millions of domestic and international tourists.

According to the Gujarat Tourism Department, over 21 lakh tourists visited Gujarat's major heritage sites in 2023-24. The historical heritage sites are undergoing development with tourism facilities worth over Rs 428 crore, a government release said.

To raise awareness about the importance of preserving cultural and historical heritage, UNESCO celebrates World Heritage Week globally every year from November 19 to November 25. In India, it is organized in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India at various historical heritage sites across the country.

This year, the theme for World Heritage Week 2024 is "Discover and Experiencing Diversity."

To make heritage sites more attractive and convenient for tourists, the Gujarat Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has initiated development works worth over Rs 428 crores. The state government is also promoting concepts like night tourism with captivating light and sound shows at these heritage sites, which have been highly appreciated by tourists from across the globe.

Tourism-friendly facilities worth Rs 255 crores are being developed at Vadnagar and Dholavira.

Vadnagar, a historical heritage site and the birthplace of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been a key focus area for the Gujarat Government. Recognizing its cultural and historical significance, the state government has spent Rs 70 crores over the past three years to develop modern tourism amenities in Vadnagar. The number of visitors to Vadnagar has seen remarkable growth from 2.4 lakh in 2022-23 to nearly seven lakhs in 2023-24, a nearly threefold increase.

Similarly, Dholavira, a UNESCO-declared World Heritage Site representing the Indus Valley Civilization, has also seen significant investments. Under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Shri Buupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government has planned tourism development projects worth Rs 185 crores for Dholavira, with Rs 76 crores worth of projects under Phase 1 currently underway. Once these facilities are completed, tourist numbers are expected to grow further. Visitor numbers at Dholavira more than doubled from 1.41 lakh in 2022-23 to over 2.32 lakh in 2023-24.

Other prominent heritage sites like the Sun Temple at Modhera, Rani ni Vav, and Adalaj ni Vav are also gaining popularity among tourists. The state government has invested Rs 20 crore, Rs 18 crore, and Rs 5 crore, respectively, to enhance the tourism infrastructure at these sites. As a result, these destinations witnessed a rise in tourist footfall. In 2022-23, these sites received 3.78 lahks, 3.52 lakh, and 3.72 lakh visitors, respectively, which increased to 3.81 lahks, 3.83 lahks, and 3.86 lahks in 2023-24.

In addition, the Gujarat Government is focusing on restoring historical forts. For instance, the restoration of the Uparkot Fort has been completed at a cost of Rs 74 crore. Similarly, Rs 21 crore is being spent on the restoration of the Rajmahal in Amreli, and Rs 25 crore is allocated for the restoration of the Lakhpat Fort.

On World Tourism Day 2024, the Government of India honoured Hafeshwar village in Gujarat as the Best Tourism Village in the heritage category. To make the experiences of visitors truly memorable, the state government is set to develop various tourism facilities in the village at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The Gujarat Government's efforts to recognize its heritage sites globally and promote tourism are significant steps toward growth. These initiatives enhance the visitor experience and contribute to the state's economic development. This new era of heritage tourism in Gujarat is expected to establish the state as one of the leading global heritage tourism destinations. (ANI)

