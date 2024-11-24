Mumbai, November 24: After the landslide victory of the Mahayuti in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule chaired a meeting for the party's membership campaign committee. The Maharashtra BJP president resolved to give a push to include new members in the party with maximum numbers in the coming days.

Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde's faction is also set to its legislative party meeting on Sunday evening at the Taj Lands End Hotel to formally elect their leader. Of 288 assembly constituencies, Mahayuti won 231 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls in Maharashtra. Earlier on Saturday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called it a "record-breaking victory" for the alliance. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: As BJP-Led MahaYuti Retain Power With Historic Win in Vidhan Sabha Polls, Here Is List of Prominent Winners and Losers.

Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Shinde said, "This is the record-breaking victory of Mahayuti. We are thankful to the whole of Maharashtra...We removed all the obstacles created by the MVA during their governance.."

Fadnavis said that people have given their mandate and people have accepted Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena."People have given their mandate and people have accepted Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar has got the legitimacy of NCP," he told reporters. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut today said that the party was not disappointed with the election results adding that they were the Shiv Sainiks of BalaSaheb Thackeray who had seen several defeats and victories in his life. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: BJP Emerges Single Largest Party With 132 Seats.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said "We are not disappointed, we are people who fight. We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb Thackeray has also seen many defeats and victories in his life. We are not sad that we lost or lost power. We will fight against the injustice in Maharashtra." Further, he added that the people of Maharashtra were sad about the results and questioned where the celebrations were on the results. Mahayuti won 231 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has won or is leading on 50 seats.

