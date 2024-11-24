Mumbai, November 24: The BJP-led MahaYuti alliance bagged 231 of the 288 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections 2024. Of these, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) alone swept 132 seats and scripted history in state politics. The MahaYuti shook off its dismal 2024 Lok Sabha elections performance and returned with a landslide victory. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its strategist, Atul Limaye, played a key role in MahaYuti's monster win in the Maharashtra elections in 2024.

The BJP and RSS have not openly acknowledged it, but there is a widespread perception that the RSS played a minimal role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the MahaYuti alliance securing only 17 of the 48 seats in the state, the RSS's influence appeared to be largely absent during the general polls. However, that was not the picture during Maharashtra elections. RSS cadres were busy promoting the BJP and the alliance during the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha polls. Atul Limaye is being credited for MahaYuti's mammoth win in the state. But who is he? Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: BJP Emerges Single Largest Party With 132 Seats.

Who is Atul Limaye, RSS Strategist Being Credited for MahaYuti's Monster Win in Maharashtra?

Atul Limaye, 54, the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is credited with playing a key role in orchestrating the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the recent elections. An engineer from Nashik, Limaye left a high-profile position at a multinational company nearly 30 years ago to become a full-time RSS pracharak.

A man of few words, Limaye’s early work involved regions such as western Maharashtra, Raigad, and Konkan. He later served as Saha Prant Pracharak for the Devgiri Prant, covering Marathwada and North Maharashtra. Following the BJP's rise to power in Maharashtra in 2014, Limaye was entrusted with overseeing the Western Maharashtra region, which spans Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Landslide Victory for MahaYuti, BJP Secures More Seats Than Combined MVA’s Tally.

During his tenure in this pivotal role, Limaye developed a profound understanding of the state's political dynamics, including the strengths and vulnerabilities of both BJP leaders and their rivals. His leadership also led to the establishment of several study groups, research teams, and think tanks, which provided critical insights on various issues—from the demographic challenges posed by Muslims and Christians to the intricacies of policymaking within the current government framework. These insights proved particularly valuable in addressing the Maratha agitation that erupted in 2017.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).