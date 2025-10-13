New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Monday announced that a nine-day, 1,500-kilometre Nagar Kirtan will be organised to ceremoniously carry the holy 'Jore Sahib', the sacred footwear of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj and Mata Sahib Kaur, from Delhi to Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar. The Gurudwara, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism, is recognised as the birthplace and final resting place of Guru Gobind Singh.

The announcement was made at a press conference in New Delhi, which was attended by members of the committee constituted to decide the final resting place of the revered relics. Those present included Professor Simrit Kaur, Principal, Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi and Convenor of the Committee; Justice (Shri) G. S. Sistani, Former Judge, High Court of Delhi; S. P. Singh Oberoi, Managing Trustee, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust; and Gurveer Singh Brar, MLA, Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal: EPFO Now Allows Members to Withdraw Up to 100% of 'Eligible Balance' in Provident Fund; Education and Marriage Withdraw Limits Raised.

Puri stated that the decision to place the Jore Sahib at Gurudwara Patna Sahib marks a full spiritual circle, as it is deeply symbolic for the sacred footwear of Guru Gobind Singh Ji to be preserved at the site where he took his first steps as a child. He said the Jore Sahib consists of a single piece of footwear each - Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj's right shoe measuring approximately 11 inches by 3 1/2 inches, and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji's left shoe measuring about 9 inches by 3 inches.

The Minister informed that the relics, of immense reverence to the Sikh community, have been in the safe custody of the Puri family for nearly 300 years. He said that the decision to place the Jore Sahib at Patna Sahib was taken after detailed consultations with Sikh scholars, historians, leaders, and members of the community. According to him, Patna Sahib, being the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is the most appropriate and sanctified location for preserving the sacred relics, allowing lakhs of devotees from India and abroad to offer their obeisance.

Also Read | Indore Road Accident: 3 Killed, 25 Others Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns Near Chandravatiganj in Sanwer.

Puri mentioned that a Nagar Kirtan is being planned to carry the Jore Sahib to Patna Sahib after Diwali. The nine-day journey will traverse four states, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, covering around 1500 kilometres. The procession is expected to halt at important locations, including Faridabad, Agra, Bareilly, Madnapur, Lakhimpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, before culminating at Gurudwara Patna Sahib.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Shri Harmeet Singh Kalka informed that the Nagar Kirtan is likely to commence on 23 or 24 October. He also said that the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has been invited to participate in the Yatra.

Professor Simrit Kaur, Principal of Shri Ram College of Commerce and Convenor of the Committee, stated that while deciding the final resting place for the relic, two major Gurudwaras, Harimandir Patna Sahib and Anandpur Sahib, were considered. She said that after detailed deliberations, the committee concluded that since Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born and began his spiritual journey in Patna Sahib, it was only appropriate for the relic to be placed there, symbolising the completion of a spiritual circle.

The 'Jore Sahib', comprising the right shoe of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the left shoe of Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, is a holy relic of immense reverence to the Sikh community. It has been preserved within the Puri family for over three centuries. The last custodian of the relic was Sardar Jasmeet Singh Puri, who resided in Karol Bagh, Delhi. The street leading to his residence was named 'Guru Gobind Singh Marg' in recognition of the sanctity of the place.

After his demise, his wife, Manpreet Singh Puri, requested Hardeep Singh Puri, as the eldest male member of the family, to facilitate the safekeeping and public display of the Jore Sahib. The relics were subsequently examined by experts under the Ministry of Culture and authenticated through historical and scientific analysis. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) conducted carbon dating tests and issued its report in April 2024, confirming their authenticity.

Following this, a committee of eminent Sikhs was constituted under the convenorship of Professor Simrit Kaur to recommend the future course of action. The committee deliberated extensively and submitted its recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the sacred Jore Sahib be permanently placed at Gurudwara Patna Sahib for public obeisance.

Puri expressed his gratitude to all members of the committee, the experts from IGNCA, and Sikh institutions for their contribution to this effort. He said the proposed Nagar Kirtan and the eventual installation of the Jore Sahib at Patna Sahib will mark a moment of profound spiritual significance, reflecting the values of devotion, unity, and service that Guru Gobind Singh Ji embodied. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)