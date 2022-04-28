Gurugram, Apr 28 (PTI) Gurugram police has so far seized Rs 78.4 lakh from the collection van robbery accused, recovering about Rs 8 lakh on Thursday.

Police had arrested six men for allegedly robbing a cash collection van of over Rs 96.32 lakh. They had earlier recovered over Rs 70.5 lakh from them.

During the four-day police remand which ended Thursday, police also recovered two cars (an Ertiga and an Eeco van), one mobile phone, a fake number plate of car, and a fake registration certification from their possession.

Police on Thursday produced all six in a city court, which sent them into judicial custody. The seventh accused, Jitender alias Jeetu, is still at large.

On April 18 around 1.45 pm, five men had looted Rs 96.32 lakh from a cash van belonging to M/s S&IB Pvt Ltd, a cash collection firm located in Jhandewalan, Delhi.

They had robbed the cash at gunpoint after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of the driver and a guard near Subhash Chowk on Sohna road here.

Six men were arrested on April 24 in connection with the robbery.

They were identified as Neel Kamal alias Kamal, Diwankar Arora alias Mannu, Javed, Kulbir, Gulab, and Johny.

Police said the efforts are on to nab Jitender too.

“Our teams are conducting raids at all possible hideouts to nab him. He was in touch with his wife through mobile but after the arrest of his accomplices, he is not in touch with anyone. We are on the job and he will be arrested soon”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

