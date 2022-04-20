Gurugram, Apr 20 (PTI) An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) has been booked for driving his car drunk and ramming it into an auto injuring three auto passengers, police here said on Wednesday.

ASI Surender was booked at Pataudi Police Station and was later let out on bail, police said.

According to the complaint filed by auto driver Yogendra, a resident of Janaula village, the incident happened Tuesday evening when he was ferrying passengers in his auto from Pataudi to Jamalpur village.

“There were passengers sitting in the auto. When I was near Sonu hotel in Jodi village, a speeding car came from wrong direction and directly hit the auto

“As soon as the car hit the auto, three passengers fell out and got injured, the auto driver said.

He said when he went to the car to confront the driver, he found inside Surender, an ASI from his village, in a drunken state.

Yogendra told police that the ASI instead of admitting his mistake tried to bully him brandishing his credentials of being a cop.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against Surender under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and section 185 of the motor vehicle Act, police said.

“In the medical examination it was confirmed that the accused had been drinking alcohol. He was released on bail after he joined the investigation”, said head constable Kamaljeet, the investigating officer.

