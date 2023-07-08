Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) Three men associated with jailed gangster Sube Gurjar were arrested for allegedly threatening Ghamroj toll plaza staff with guns to give up the toll contract, police said on Saturday.

A manpower contractor of Sohna Road toll plaza had on Friday filed a complaint at Bhondsi Police Station alleging that the previous night 5-7 individuals arrived at the toll plaza in a Scorpio car carrying double-barrel guns and threatened him to vacate the space by morning.

Also Read | PM Modi in Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 24,300 Crore in Bikaner (Watch Video).

According to police, the alleged goons told the contractor that their men would take over the plaza next morning and if their demands were not met, the contractor would be responsible for his own death.

A case in the matter was lodged on Friday at the Bhondsi Police Station, following which a joint team was formed comprising the SHO and Crime unit, Sohna.

Also Read | Train Ticket Price Cut: Indian Railways to Slash Fares of AC Chair Car, Executive Classes by Up to 25%, Vande Bharat Passengers to Benefit.

The team nabbed three men in the matter late Friday night.

The bid, they found, was primarily carried out by 31-year-old Vikram who is a resident of Bar Gurjar village in Gurugram.

The other two people arrested were Rakesh, 41, and Nikhil, 21, both residents of Jhajjar district, said police.

"During the initial police interrogation, the accused revealed that they carried out the threat on the instructions of gangster Sube Gurjar," said ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya.

"Vikram, who is closely associated with Sube Gurjar, was assigned the task by one Harbir, one of Gurjar's associates, who had recently released from jail on bail," he said.

Dahiya said that Vikram along with his accomplices Rakesh and Nikhil had gone to the toll plaza and threatened the contractor to give up his contract and also asked some money from him in extortion.

"Efforts are being made to nab the other accused and the CCTV footage of the spot is also being probed," he said.

All three men under custody were found to have criminal history.

According to police, Vikram is involved in a murder case in Uttar Pradesh, three cases of attempted murder, and one each related to the Arms Act and brawling at Kherki Daula Police Station. He is also booked in a matter of extortion at Pataudi Police Station.

Nikhil used to work as a bouncer and has one case related to brawling registered against him, and Rakesh, an ex-serviceman, works at Wazirpur Gaushala, police said.

They said the double-barrel gun brandished to scare off the staff at toll plaza belonged to Rakesh. The gun's licence had expired a month ago. Rakesh was hired by Vikram for his gun and was paid money in exchange for it.

While Rakesh brought his own double-barrel gun, his companions too brought the second gun from the cowshed he works at, without his knowledge, police said.

Sube Gurjar is currently lodged in Alwar Jail, said another officer.

The Mahindra Scorpio car and two double-barrel guns used by the accused in the matter have been seized.

All three were produced in a city court Saturday and sent into judicial custody, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)