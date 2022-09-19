Gurugram, Sep 19 (PTI) A man was booked for pelting stones at police and tearing the uniform of one of them when they went to his house on his wife's complaint of a row, police here said on Monday.

The accused was booked under several charges at Badshahpur Police Station.

Head Constable Amir Singh, in-charge of an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV), said the incident happened Sunday when he went to the house of the accused responding to a call of a domestic row.

According to his complaint, one Anita, wife of Lalit Kumar, both residents of Palra village, had dialled 112 reporting there was a fight going on at her house.

“On getting information, I along with constables Pradeep Singh and Arvind, reached the spot where Lalit Kumar was found arguing with his brothers. When Lalit was asked to stay quiet, he got angry and started abusing us.

“Soon after he climbed up on the roof of the house and pelted stones at us. We barely escaped the attack,” said Singh.

“When we caught him he did not stop, and tore the uniform of Constable Arvind. He also threatened to kill us but finally we nabbed him,” he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Lalit Kumar under several sections related to manhandling police personnel and resisting them from doing their job.

“We have nabbed the accused and are questioning him,” said ASI Charan Singh, the officer investigating the case.

