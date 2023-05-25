Gurugram, May 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died by consuming poison here allegedly after being harassed by a local councillor and his son, police said on Thursday.

Before the incident on Wednesday evening, the deceased, identified as Vikram Singh alias Bhole, recorded a video on his mobile phone around 5.30 pm with the help of his 11-year-old daughter in which he accused the councillor of pushing him to die by suicide, they added.

A resident of Dundahera village here, Singh alleged in the video that the local councillor Virender Yadav had borrowed Rs 9.5 lakh and his son Chotu Rs 5 lakh from him but both did not return the money, Udyog Vihar ACP Manoj Kumar said.

An hour after Singh recorded the video and left his house, his family was informed by their neighbours that he had consumed poison. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim, in his video, also said he was thrashed by the father-son duo when he approached them for the dues, Kumar said.

"I have full faith in the law and I want justice. The money should be given to my children”, the ACP quoted Singh as saying in the video.

Apart from driving an auto for a living, Singh, a father of four, used to rent out a few properties he owned at his village, the police said.

Sunit, the deceased's wife, too, told the police that Yadav and his son borrowed Rs 14.5 lakh from Singh and threatened to kidnap their children, they added.

According to the complaint, Sunit blamed the duo for her husband's suicide and demanded strict action.

Based on her complaint, a case was lodged on Thursday at Udyog Vihar police station against the duo under Sections 306 (abatement to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the ACP said.

“The probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

