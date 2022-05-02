Gurugram, May 2 (PTI) The Gurugram Police on Monday claimed to have recovered 600 grams of gold worth Rs 33 lakh, which was allegedly stolen by a city-based gold test lab's employee arrested from Maharashtra.

According to police, a complaint in this regard was received from Om Computer Gold Testing Lab at the City Police Station on April 23.

The complainant stated that one employee, hired by the lab just two months back, had fled after stealing gold and cash.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant) and 407 (criminal breach of trust) and the case was assigned to the crime unit, Sector 17.

The crime unit team led by Inspector Narender Chauhan finally arrested lab employee Rajendra Shankar Salunke, resident of Sangli in Maharashtra), from his village on April 29 and the accused was taken on transit remand for four days.

A mobile phone and 600 grams of gold worth Rs 33 lakh have been recovered from his possession, police said.

"The accused confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court on Monday and sent into judicial custody," said Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

