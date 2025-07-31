Gurugram, Jul 31 (PTI) Gurugram was inundated on Thursday following torrential rains that resulted in extensive waterlogging, creating a near-flood-like situation in the city. Normal life was disrupted as vehicles became trapped and commuters faced significant challenges.

On the service lane in Narsinghpur on NH 48, the water levels rose to almost three to four feet, while near Subhash Chowk, children were seen swimming in the waterlogged roads.

Heavy rainfall caused widespread disruption as reports emerged of vehicles being stuck on the old Gurugram-Delhi road, Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Sohna Road, Rajiv Chowk, and several other areas.

Key areas, including Narsinghpur, Rajiv Chowk, Sector 56 Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Subhash Chowk, Sohna Road, Udyog Vihar and other parts of old Gurugram, were almost submerged, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The traffic police worked to manage the situation even amid the heavy downpour.

Earlier, waterlogging had been reported on Delhi-Gurugram roads, but after Thursday's downpour, parts of the service lane on the Dwarka Expressway near Sector 104 were also nearly submerged, severely affecting traffic.

"I was stuck in a traffic jam on the service lane of the Dwarka Expressway for 30 minutes with no relief in sight. The lane was waterlogged, leaving vehicles stranded. Every time it rains, the poor condition of this cyber city is exposed, and now even the Dwarka Expressway has been affected," said Rajesh Goel, a commuter trapped in the congestion.

Meanwhile, the district administration said in a statement that they are working to overcome the problems faced by the citizens due to the rain.

After the rain stopped, water was drained in many locations within an hour. Departments like the police, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam stepped in to assist, officials said.

"The drainage work has been in full swing as soon as the rains stopped. Water has been drained out in the Narsinghpur's service lane, Subhash Chowk and other places. The MCG team is also actively engaged in work across all areas during the rains. The Gurugram Traffic Police, while getting drenched in the rain at many places during the heavy rains, managed the traffic successfully", read the statement.

According to the district administration, Gurugram recorded 66 mm of rainfall on Thursday, with the Kadipur and Harsaru tehsil areas experiencing the highest amount at 122 mm.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured officials are working on improving the conditions so that public can resume their daily activities.

He emphasised that in a developing city like Gurugram, occasional issues are bound to arise.

"Gurugram is Haryana's heart, and we are working towards making it a city which will be known globally," Saini said.

Asserting that his government was committed to improving the conditions in the city, the chief minister said, "Earlier, water would remain collected for almost 15 days, but it takes just three to four hours now."

