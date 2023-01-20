Gurugram, Jan 20 (PTI) A case has been registered against five people, including a woman, for allegedly misbehaving with a constable and created a ruckus at a police station here, officials said on Friday.

The accused reached the Sector 9 police station here in connection with a road accident but later started abusing and misbehaving with the constable working as a computer operator there, police said.

They also got engaged in a scuffle with other police personnel there, they said, adding that the accused are absconding at present.

In his complaint, constable Sandeep Kumar said Saurbh Gulati, Gaurav, Ritham, Sanjay and Sanjay's wife reached the police station on Wednesday, officials said.

They came inside the room shouting at the police. When I asked them to go outside, they started abusing me and created a ruckus inside the police station. They also had a scuffle with other personnel, the constable said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against all five accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 34 (common intention), 294 (abusing) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 9 A police station, they added.

