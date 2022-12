Gurugram, Dec 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly held hostage and repeatedly raped by her friend here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, the accused, identified as Rasdul, lived as a tenant at the victim's house, they said.

The accused and the woman became friends and stayed in touch even after the man shifted to another accommodation, police said citing the complainant.

On December 26, the man took the woman to his room, held her hostage, repeatedly raped her for two days and threatened to kill her, they said.

The victim somehow freed herself and told her family about the ordeal after which they moved to the police, they said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday, said inspector Rajender Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

