Ambala, Dec 31 (PTI) A youth from Gurugram was killed after a car he was travelling in was hit by a truck on Ambala-Delhi national highway on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Ambala Cantonment when Deepak and his friends Rithik, Chirag Prakash and Tushar were on their way to Shimla for New Year celebration, they said.

The vehicle was being driven by Tushar, who got injured in the accident, they said.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital at Ambala Cantonment and stated to be out of danger, police said.

Tushar told police that when they reached Ambala Cantonment, a speeding truck hit their vehicle and it overturned after the collision.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

