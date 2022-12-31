Aligarh, December 31: Administrative work at the Aligarh Muslim University remained hamstrung on Saturday as nearly 1,600 non-teaching employees carried on their protest on Saturday over the non-payment of their wages. The protest, which was reported to be peaceful, entered its second day on Saturday.

The protesters, most of them temporary workers employed on a daily wage basis, gathered near the Vice Chancellor's office on Saturday to convey their pain. According to authorities, security arrangements at all the entry points of the campus have been beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Rihan Ahmad, the secretary of the Technical Staff Association of the University, told reporters that about 1,600 non-teaching temporary staff have not received their last month's salary.

Ahmed said that a large section of the protesting staff has been working on a temporary basis for as long as a decade and AMU relies heavily on them for a lot of its work.

AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem told the media that the representatives of the protesting staff are in touch with top university officials and "efforts are on to resolve this issue."