Gurugram, Mar 8 (PTI) The Gurugram authorities have stopped Chintels Paradiso from selling apartments under its seven projects, a month after a building at the housing complex collapsed.

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Monday also said that the move "only applies to transactions between the said developer and first-time buyers and not on third party transactions".

Also Read | Aligarh Shocker: Man Rapes 9-Year-Old by Luring Her with Snacks, Bludgeons Her to Death With Brick.

A Chintels Paradiso spokesperson, however, said it was difficult to comprehend the reason behind the move.

"We are fully cooperating with the authorities and the residents in all aspects of the investigation and rehabilitation. As such, it is difficult to comprehend the reason for this action, but we respect the decision of the higher authorities and will work with them to resolve the matter," the spokesperson added.

Also Read | Operation Ganga: India Starts Evacuation of Its Citizens from Ukraine’s Sumy to Poltava.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

"The Gurgaon administration has ordered stoppage of the registration of Conveyance Sale Deed or any other property related documents for projects relating to developers of Chintels Paradiso until further notice. The administration has stopped the sale and purchase in 7 projects, including an under construction one.

"The projects concerned are Chintels Paradiso-12.306 acres Group Housing and Chintels Serenity- 20.169 acres Group Housing in sector 109; Chintels Corporate Parks- 3.2 acres in sector 114; Shoba City- 39.379 acres Group Housing in sector 108, among others. The said projects are under Chintels India Limited, Chintels Export Pvt. Ltd, Ashok Solomon and Intels India Pvt. Ltd," the order stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)