Ranchi, July 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday exuded confidence that his father Shibu Soren, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, will win his battle over health like the many battles he has won in life.

Shibu Soren (81), popularly known as 'Guruji', has been undergoing treatment at Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for over one month.

A large number of leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, visited him.

CM Soren, his wife Kalpana and other family members are mostly in Delhi in view of his father's poor health.

"All are praying for his fast recovery. We are also hopeful that Guruji has won many battles and will win this one too. We have all hope... At present, he is under the supervision of doctors.... It will take some time," he told reporters in Ranchi after chairing a meeting of the state cabinet.

