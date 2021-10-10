Latur, Oct 10 (PTI) Gutka and scented tobacco, collectively worth Rs 1.25 crore, were seized during a raid at a shop in Ganj Golai area of Latur city in Maharashtra on Sunday, a police official said.

Also Read | Union Bank Of India Withdraws ‘Navaratri Colour Dress Code’ Circular After Facing Furore on Social Media.

A team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam took the action based on a tip-off.

Also Read | BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021Declated At bpssc.bih.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Following the raid, police have registered a case against Premnath More, the owner of the agency shop from where the goods was seized, his colleague and one more person under relevant sections of different laws, he said.

The accused are on the run and their search is on, the official added.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco is banned in Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)