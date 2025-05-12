Guwahati, May 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said Guwahati will get 11 new five-star hotels, transforming the city into a hospitality hub of the region.

Sarma laid the foundation stone for two hotels of the global hospitality chain Marriott International, to be developed at an investment of Rs 500 crore.

"Guwahati gets a leg up on attracting global hospitality chains! Today, I performed the Bhoomi Poojan for two major Marriott International properties," he said in a post on X.

These two upcoming projects -- Marriott Resort & Spa and Fairfield by Marriott -- will be huge and unique as they will be developed on 76 bigha (over 25 acre) of land, he said.

"The MOUs for these projects worth Rs 500 crore were signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit earlier this year and work has begun within just three months," Sarma said.

"With 11 five-star hotels in the pipeline, Guwahati is becoming a hub for global hospitality chains who are seizing the opportunity to cater to the huge demand in the region," he said.

Sharing details, the CM said there will be four more Marriott hotels in the city, followed by two new Taj properties and one of the Lemon Tree.

"Radisson is expanding by 100 more keys. In place of the present Vivanta, Taj is coming up. These projects are expected to significantly strengthen Assam's hospitality infrastructure and create substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing to the state's economic growth," he said.

