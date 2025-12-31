New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Ahead of the New Year 2026 celebrations, the Gwalior Police have put in place comprehensive security arrangements across the city, with a special focus on women's safety, senior police officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vidita Dagar said on Tuesday that as part of the heightened security measures, the Women's Safety Branch of the Gwalior Police has launched a three-day special drive titled the 'Garima Campaign'.

Under the campaign, several teams comprising women police officers have been formed to conduct daily inspections and checks at bars, hotels, restaurants, and spa centres within the city limits. The drive aims to ensure compliance with legal norms and prevent incidents of harassment or unlawful activity during the festive period.

ASP Dagar said multiple checkpoints have also been established at key locations across Gwalior to monitor movement and maintain law and order. In total, 35 police teams have been deployed under the New Year security plan.

She added that the police are maintaining strict vigilance and are prepared to take immediate action against any violations. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the police and to celebrate the New Year safely and responsibly.

The police administration has assured that these proactive measures are intended to ensure a peaceful, secure and dignified environment for all residents and visitors during the New Year celebrations.

In Ayodhya, authorities have divided the entire temple town into sectors and zones, deploying personnel accordingly while monitoring crowds through CCTV cameras and drones, as a surge of devotees continues to arrive for darshan. Police are also conducting vehicle checks and enforcing drunk-driving norms.

Likewise, in Bhopal, police have intensified checks, conducting thorough searches of vehicles to prevent the illegal transport of liquor and administering breath analyser tests. Bars and restaurants in the Madhya Pradesh capital have also been inspected, and strict guidelines have been issued for celebrations. (ANI)

