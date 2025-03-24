Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday arrived in Gwalior as part of his three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh and said that Gwalior's development and progress will continue to increase.

Upon reaching Gwalior, Scindia, who is the Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the "development" of the state while speaking to reporters.

"...I am on my three-day visit. Today, I am going to meet people at many places, and there is an annual meeting of GDCA. I am confident that Gwalior's development and progress will continue to increase in this way...," he said.

"Our state is developing under the guidance of PM Modi and the state's CM...I want to congratulate the CM for the development taking place in the state...," the Minister added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav earlier called the state budget for fiscal year 2025-26 a historic budget and said that it will open doors for development of the state.

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the state budget of Rs 4,21,032 crores in the state assembly on March 12. The budget amount of this year is around 15 percent more than that of the previous year budget which was Rs 3.65 lakh crores.

Earlier, CM Yadav told ANI, "Today (March 12), a Rs 4.21 lakh crore Budget was presented in the state assembly which is a historic budget till date and sufficient fund provisions have been made for all the sections in the budget. This budget will open doors for the development of the state." (ANI)

