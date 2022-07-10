New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A day after he was arrested for the birthday party bash in the Noida Metro, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' on Sunday said that the Noida Police booked him despite the coach booking being allowed while claiming that the fans neither were violent nor did they cause damage to public property.

In a statement, Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee said, "A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on Social Media in relation to the incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight."

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Five Killed, Ten Injured in Three Separate Road Accidents in Nagaur, Banswara and Sirohi Districts.

The statement said Ritu wanted to give her husband Taneja a surprise by hosting his birthday party in four Metro coaches of Noida Metro from Sector 51 Metro Station, Noida.

The couple said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC) had been widely publicised its scheme to book metro coaches for birthdays and other celebrations.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bomb Threat Call for Jaipur-Secunderabad Express Turns Out To Be Hoax.

Taneja said the permission had been solicited and granted for booking coaches in Noida Metro through the proper channels.

The fans (gathered at the metro station) were neither violent nor did raise any objectionable slogans. They did not harm any public property. Their exemplary behaviour speaks for the example that Taneja and Rathi have been setting for their fans and followers in their videos, said the statement.

"Nonetheless, the Noida Police proceeded to register a case under Sections 188 and 341 of IPC. As a result of the same, he was briefly detained and then released within a couple of hours. Needless to say, we would be pursuing an appropriate legal remedy," said the couple.

"The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav's birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family. As a matter of fact, we are overwhelmed by their love and affection for us," they added.

Taneja was arrested on Saturday after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida on Saturday to celebrate his birthday upon his request.

He was arrested for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which is in force in Noida and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

However, he was granted bail hours after he was arrested by the Noida Police.

The YouTuber's wife Ritu had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday. She had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber.

Earlier on Saturday, Ritu, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, told her fans that she will meet them at about meeting at 1.30 pm for a birthday celebration.

An earlier Instagram story on Ritu's account also said: "We will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor!." However, hours later, another post on the Instagram story informed that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels-- 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.Last month he landed in a controversy after he called 'havan' a natural antidote to pollution.

A civil engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)