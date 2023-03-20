Shimla, Mar 20 (PTI) Hailstorm lashed some parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts while moderate to heavy rains were witnessed in several areas of the state, the MeT office here said on Monday.

A ‘yellow' alert for thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places in low and mid hills has been issued by the weather office for March 24.

The MeT office has forecast a wet spell in the region till March 26.

Videos of fresh snowfall in Baghi area of Kotkhai subdivision in upper Shimla area are surfacing the internet.

Rajgarh in Sirmaur district recorded the highest rainfall at 80 mm followed by Solan at 46 mm, Chauri 31 mm, Arki 34 mm, Shimla 25 mm, Manali, Sundernagar and Narkanda received 22 mm each, Kufri 21 mm and Dalhousie 20mm,

Meanwhile, Shilaroo, Kangra and Dhaulakaun received 15 mm rainfall each, Chamba, Kotkhai and Kothi 12 mm each, Bhoranj, Theog and Seobagh 10 mm each, Baijnath and Tinder 9 mm each, Rohru 7 mm, Mashobra, Saloni and Jubbal 6 mm each and Kumarsain 5 mm.

Himachal Pradesh's rain deficit till March 20 has reduced to 70 per cent as the state received 22.5 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 75.2 mm.

An appreciable fall has been registered in the maximum temperatures in the past 24 hours and Nahan with 23.1 degrees was the hottest during the day.

