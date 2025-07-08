New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Haj Committee of India, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has officially started the application process for Haj 2026 and the online application window will remain open till July 31, 2025, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Applicants have to thoroughly read the guidelines and undertakings before submitting their forms, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

"It is mandatory to possess a machine-readable Indian International Passport issued on or before the last date of application, and valid at least till 31st December 2026," it said.

The Haj Committee also advised applicants to consider their preparedness carefully before applying.

Cancellations, except in the unfortunate event of death or a grave medical emergency, will invite penalties and could lead to financial loss, the statement said.

This announcement marks the beginning of yet another opportunity for thousands of Indian Muslims to fulfil their spiritual aspiration of performing Haj with the support and facilitation of the Government of India, it said.

Last week, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said the organisation of Haj 2025 for Indian pilgrims was the best ever that has been conducted. He had also highlighted that fatality rate for Indians during the pilgrimage went down drastically with 64 deaths this year as compared to more than 200 in 2024.

After a Haj review meeting on Friday, Rijiju said the Haj application for 2026 will be initiated soon.

