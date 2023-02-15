Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) will explore new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of emergency medical services, medical evacuation, helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) and other mutually-beneficial fields in India, and the Gulf and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) regions.

Also Read | RTDC Hotels Should Sell Beer to Make More Money, Says Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas.

An MoU to this effect was inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023, Asia's largest air show here, an HAL statement said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu ‘House of Horror’: Rape, Assault and Humiliation, Inmates of Private Care Centre Narrate Harrowing Tales.

RPM is a leading healthcare provider of emergency medical services, remote healthcare services and occupational health solutions in the United Arab Emirates.

RPM CEO Major Tom Louis said: "This Memorandum of Understanding would mutually help us to explore opportunities nationally as well as internationally to provide the much-needed HEMS and fixed wing emergency medical services."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)