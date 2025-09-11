Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11 (ANI): In a significant development, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday received the third GE404 engine for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark-1A.

The agency said that one more engine is scheduled to be delivered by the end of September 2025.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Series Launch and Discounts on Older Models Expected To Drive Apple's India Shipments to a Record 14-15 Million Units in 2025, Say Industry Experts.

The LCA Mk1A is a more advanced, multi-role fighter jet designed to replace the Indian Air Force's (IAF) MiG-21s.

In a social media post on X, the HAL wrote, "HAL has received the third GE404 engine for LCA MK1A. One more engine is scheduled to be delivered by the end of September 2025. Engine supply chain improvement will pave the way for LCA Mk1A aircraft deliveries."

Also Read | TCS Chiplet-Based System Engineering Services: Tata Consultancy Services Introduces Advanced Design and Verification Solutions To Help Semiconductor Firms Move Beyond Traditional Chip Design.

https://x.com/HALHQBLR/status/1966042328327672174

The second centre fuselage assembly for LCA Tejas Mk1A was handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on September 5.

Earlier, the first set of wing assemblies for LCA Mk1A, produced by Larsen & Toubro, was handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar attended the event virtually, as General Manager (LCA Tejas Division) M Abdul Salam received the assemblies on behalf of HAL from the Precision Manufacturing and Systems Complex unit of L&T.

In his address, the Secretary (Defence Production) commended the efforts of HAL and L&T towards achieving self-reliance. He hailed HAL for spearheading collaboration with various private sector partners, nurturing them, and ensuring enhanced capabilities.

He expressed confidence in meeting the requirement of the production target for LCA Tejas. He called for expanding horizons and focusing on reducing dependency on other countries.

To date, the LCA Tejas Division has received structural modules of Air Intake Assemblies from Lakshmi Machine Works, Rear fuselage assembly from Alpha Tocol, Loom Assemblies from Amphenol, Fin & Rudder Assemblies from Tata Advanced Systems, Centre Fuselage Assembly from VEM Technologies and Wing Assemblies from Larsen & Toubro for the LCA Mk1A.In line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, HAL continues to drive indigenisation efforts in the aerospace and defence sector.

HAL has partnered with over 6,300 Indian vendors, including 2,448 MSMEs, which supports thousands of skilled jobs and contributes to a robust domestic supply chain.

In the last three years, HAL has placed orders worth Rs 13,763 crore with Indian vendors and is actively pursuing the indigenisation of complex aircraft systems and critical components across platforms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)