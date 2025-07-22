Aizawl, July 22 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said the handloom and handicraft sector has the potential to be a powerful driver of economic growth for the Northeast region.

He expressed hope that Northeast could be transformed into a vibrant and globally recognised textile hub.

Also Read | Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via 'eSanjeevani OPD' Teleconsultation System.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of a high-level task force on handloom and handicraft, Lalduhoma said that 60 per cent of the national workforce engaged in the handloom and handicraft sector is based in the Northeastern states, reflecting the region's immense contribution and potential in the field, an official statement said.

The meeting, chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, was attended by DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Textile minister Giriraj Singh, and chief ministers and ministers from various handloom-rich states.

Also Read | Air India Plane Fire: AI 315 Hong Kong Flight Auxiliary Power Unit Erupts in Flames Shortly After Landing at Delhi Airport, Passengers and Crew Members Safe (See Pics).

Lalduhoma said that the handloom and handicraft section, which is deeply rooted in traditional skills and local identities, can be a powerful driver of economic growth for the Northeast.

To harness its full potential, he proposed the creation of a clear and actionable roadmap and suggested common facility centres to promote and develop handloom and handicraft.

The Mizoram chief minister also suggested providing structured training for artisans, developing interstate collaboration and networking, standardising product quality and branding, and encouraging innovation in skill development and design.

He expressed confidence that, with coordinated efforts and appropriate investment, the Northeast could be transformed into a vibrant and globally recognised textile hub.

Lalduhoma was accompanied by state chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena, commissioner and secretary to the chief minister Vanlaldina Fanai, commerce and industry secretary Lalzirmawia Chhangte, and officials from the state planning department during the virtual meeting.

The high-level task force was set up by the DoNER ministry comprising representatives from eight states to chart a practical course for strengthening the handloom and handicraft sector across the country, according to officials.

By adopting a cluster-based approach tailored to the strengths of each state, the task force aims to formulate and submit its report within three months, they said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)