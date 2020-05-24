India News | Happy That Almost 50 PC Migrant Workers Opted to Stay Back: Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that close to 50 per cent migrant labourers have opted to stay back and he was 'equally happy' that they did so.

"We are home to 13 lakh migrant workers. In these times, even they want to go home and be with their families. More than 3.5 lakh workers have travelled via trains & buses arranged by us," said Chief Minister Singh in a tweet.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 248 Fresh Infections: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

The tweet further reads: "But I am equally happy that almost 50 per cent (migrant workers) have opted to stay back and we will take care of them."

With 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab on Saturday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 2,045.

Also Read | Haryana: Employee at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The state tally is inclusive of 1,870 patients who have recovered from the disease while 136 persons are active COVID-19 cases. The number of persons who have succumbed to the virus stands at 39. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)