Hapur (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Police here have booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl student of Class 10, making a video of the act and threatening to make it viral, police said on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Simbhavali police station Sumit Tomar said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections in the case and a search for the accused has been started. He said all aspects of the case are being investigated.

According to police, a village resident in the area alleged in his complaint that his 14-year-old minor daughter is a student of Class 10. The accused, Sachin (22), called the daughter on some pretext and then took her to the panchayat house on the outskirts of their village.

The father alleged that Sachin raped his daughter and made a video of the act, threatening to make it viral and fled. Tomar said police have started an investigation. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

