Mewat (Haryana) [India], December 19: At least 20 school children were injured after a school bus of the Aditya Army Public School collided with a truck container near Raipuri village of Haryana's Mewat district on Monday.

The incident took place when the school bus was carrying the children from Nuh to Ujina. The bus met with the accident trying to overtake the truck.

The children were rushed to a medical college for treatment.

The police of the Jaisinghpur outpost immediately reached the spot after getting the information.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

