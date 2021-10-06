New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to review bidding for the City Gas Distribution.

Taking to Twitter, Puri said, "Took a meeting of Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board to review the 11th Round of bidding for City Gas Distribution."

Puri along with Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta and his team had distributed 107 LPG connections under Ujjwala 2.0 scheme at Kirby Place area in Delhi Cantonment on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.

During the event, he said that the LPG connections will help in smoke-free cooking, which in turn will lead to Mahatma Gandhi's dream of Swacch Bharat.

Addressing media later he said that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, BJP had since the year 2016 distributed around 8 crore LPG connections.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, we could not distribute enough connections in past one year. Therefore, now under Seva and Samarpan campaign, we are going to different areas and distributing connections," Puri said. (ANI)

