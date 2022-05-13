Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): The parents of a Haridwar couple have moved a local court, suing their only son and his wife for not giving them a grandchild after six years of marriage.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, claim that they used up their savings raising their son, paying for his pilot's training as well as a lavish wedding. They are demanding compensation worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore each from both of them if no grandchild is born within a year.

Their son and his wife do not appear to have commented. The highly unusual lawsuit was filed on grounds of "mental harassment".

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, SR Prasad, father of Sanjeev Prasad said, "They were married in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We did not care about gender, just wanted a grandchild."

"I gave my son all my money, got him trained in the United States of America. I don't have any money left now. We have taken a loan from the bank to build this home. We are troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from both my son and daughter-in-law in our petition," the father said.

Advocate AK Srivastava, representing the parents of a Haridwar couple said to ANI, "This case portrays the truth of society. We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores."

"The parents demanded the money on allegations of facing mental harassment", the advocate added. The couple's petition, filed in Haridwar, is expected to be heard by a court on May 17. (ANI)

