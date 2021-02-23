Haridwar, February 23: A seer here on Tuesday started an indefinite fast for the cause of the Ganga conservation and demanded the cancellation of all under-construction and proposed power projects over the river. Matri Sadan seer Atmabodhanand (26) also sought a ban on mining and stone crushing activities along the river and its tributaries like Alaknanda and Bhagirathi.

The Matri Sadan is an organisation of seers dedicated to environment conservation. The 26-year-old seer's indefinite fast is in support of the same demands for which another Matri Sadan seer, Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand, had died after a prolonged fast in 2018. NMCG Resolves to Reduce Plastic Pollution, Help Save Waterbirds.

Swami Shivanand, the head of the organisation, said if the Centre had listened to Swami Sanand, the Chamoli disaster would not have taken place. Swami Sanand's followers have begun their "tapasya" again for the fulfilment of the demands for which he lived and died, he told reporters.

