Haridwar, Apr 25 (PTI) Right-wing Hindu outfits on Friday conducted a march here to protest the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were brutally killed.

Shouting slogans against Pakistan, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers marched from Shankar Ashram to Chandracharya Chowk where they burnt effigies of Pakistan and terrorism.

VHP district president Balram Kapoor claimed that the strong leadership at the Centre has already started teaching a lesson to the terrorists and their advocates in Pakistan.

"Now it is our job to identify the jihadi snakes amidst us, expose them and hand them over to the security forces," he said.

Bajrang Dal's state Akhara Pramukh Saurabh Chauhan said all Pakistani citizens or people with pro-Pak mentality in India must be driven across the border.

"We must become the eyes, ears and nose of the administration and the governments. We are committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with the government to punish the culprits," he said.

Addressing the workers, Bajrang Dal district convener Amit Multania said, "Pakistani jihadis have crossed all limits of our tolerance and patience. To give a befitting reply to Pakistan, the Indian Army should enter their home and teach them a lesson and take revenge for Pahalgam."

"Pakistan-sponsored terrorism's heinous act should be punished in such a way that it does not dare to do such a thing in the future. The Indian government should immediately destroy the terrorist bases being nurtured in Pakistan," VHP Haridwar district co-secretary Deepak Talian said.

