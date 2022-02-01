New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Newly elected president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Harmeet Singh Kalka on Monday stepped down as the chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal's city unit, saying he wants to serve as a non-political person.

However, there are rumours that Kalka may join the BJP or float his own party, which the DSGMC president denied.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022 to be Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday; From Boost to Real Estate to Standard Deduction Hike, Here's A List of Expectations.

He was elected as the president of the DSGMC last week amid acrimonious scenes.

Kalka said he has only quit as the president of the SAD's Delhi unit and not the party.

Also Read | Government Hopeful of Bouncing Back in Employment Market With Various Govt Schemes.

In his resignation letter, Kalka said, "I wish to serve the Committee involving all 51 members and rising above political differences and affiliations."

He said he wanted to serve 'Guru Ghar' with "zero political inclinations" and asserted that he will remain "non-political" as long as he served the DSGMC.

The SAD (Badal) has 30 members in the House of DSGMC. The House has a total of 55 members but only 51 can vote to elect the DSGMC chief as the remaining are nominated.

On rumours that he may join the BJP or float his own party, Kalka told PTI, "I have clearly said in my resignation letter that I want to serve as a non-political person while holding the post of chairman of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. So, there is no truth to the rumours."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)