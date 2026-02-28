Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tamil Nadu leader R Sarathkumar on Saturday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains unaffected by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's decision to join the DMK-led camp.

His remarks come amidst a significant political realignment in Tamil Nadu as the state prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP leader R Sarathkumar, while talking to the media, said, "Even if he is part of that alliance, it will have no impact on the National Democratic Alliance."

R Sarathkumar also highlighted the openness of the Indian political system following the announcement by expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala to launch her own political outfit.

Speaking to the media, the leader said, "Everyone has the democratic right to start a political party and enter politics."

Meanwhile, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Friday said that the decision of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to join the "evil force" of DMK was a "grave mistake" and accused the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of dictatorial tendencies.

Sasikala criticised Panneerselvam, who was also expelled from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for aligning with the Chief Minister, MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The aide of 'Amma', the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, alleged that at a time when the DMK "stands as a malevolent force that must be eradicated from Tamil Nadu," joining it under the belief that it is the "mother party" was a serious miscalculation.

On the other hand, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed former CM and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling him a "dear brother" and praising his humility and virtues.

"Former Chief Minister and dear brother Thiru. O. Panneerselvam has joined the mother organisation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. I welcome him with open arms. He, who bears the name of the great leader of the Dravidian movement, has joined our great movement to safeguard the Dravidian movement's ideology," he posted on X.

Stalin said the 2026 Assembly election is a democratic battle against the BJP, and various democratic forces are joining the DMK alliance. He described former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam as a humble and virtuous leader. (ANI)

