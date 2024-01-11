East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Congress leader GV Harsha Kumar has hit out at YS Sharmila, who joined the party in the national capital last week, saying she was seeking a "political foothold" in Andhra Pradesh after she "did not gain acceptance" in Telangana, where she had founded a political party, and that she was eyeing a key position in the state Congress.

Addressing a press conference, the former MP said that Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had not found acceptance from Congress leaders in Telangana.

Telangana went to the polls in November last year and Congress formed a government after ousting Bharat Rashtra Samithi from power.

Harsha Kumar, who belongs to the Dalit community, declared his intention to contest parliamentary polls from Amalapuram, a seat he has represented in the past.

He raised questions over YS Sharmila meeting her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy before she merged YSR Telangana Party in the Congress.

"What was the agenda," he asked, and said "her unsuccessful track record" makes her unsuitable for political roles in the state. He said that with her political record, "questions arise about self-respect" of party leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh will face assembly polls alongside Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year.

Sharmila had said that she had met her brother to invite him for her son's wedding.

Harsha Kumar urged the Congress leadership to take note of the meeting and said it had implications for the political landscape in the state. He said it could be "strategic move to garner support for her political aspirations.".

He voiced his reservations about Sharmila assuming any leadership in Andhra Pradesh Congress .

He said the state had capable leaders and if Sharmila gets a leadership role, it would add to challenges.

He laid stress on Congress having strong leadership in the state, considering issues such as special status, pending promises from division of the state, the Polavaram project and the Vizag steel plant.

Congress victories in Karanataka and Telangana have raised the hopes of party leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

YS Sharmila joined the Congress in the national capital last week. She also announced the merger of the YSR Telangana Congress with the Congress.

Sharmila also met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.

Harsha Kumar also attacked the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over its governance record and said the hopes of the Dalit community had been dashed under its rule.

He announced a preparatory meeting with Dalit leaders from the state on January 12 at the Bommur open house venue and invited all Dalit leaders to attend the meeting, while emphasizing the need for unity.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide direction for the upcoming Dalit Simha Garjana Sabha on February 8, aimed at asserting the self-respect of Dalits, he said. (ANI)

