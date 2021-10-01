Noida, Oct 1 (PTI) The Noida Traffic Police on Friday created a green corridor to facilitate the movement of a harvested human organ over a distance of around 14 km in 14 minutes for a transplant operation that saved a man's life, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha was alerted that the organ was to be transported from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to Jaypee Hospital in Noida, the officials said.

“However, the challenge was to make the harvested organ available at the Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 within a time frame. It was a race against time,” an official said.

A police spokesperson said, “DCP Traffic Saha had entrusted Traffic Inspector Ashutosh with the responsibility of coordinating the movement. He immediately reached the Chilla border adjoining Delhi while a green corridor was immediately set up along the route and the ambulance reached the hospital in 14 minutes.”

Due to the readiness of the Noida Traffic police, a man's life was saved, the spokesperson said, adding the patient's family members were overwhelmed with gratitude for the personnel engaged in the support.

