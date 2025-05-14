Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Haryana 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) has marked substantial progress in its emergency response efficiency, as revealed in the latest performance update for April 2025.

Since its launch, the system has handled over 2.31 crore calls, with 46.60 lakh vehicles dispatched to address emergencies across the state.

This was disclosed during the 13th meeting of the State Empowered Committee (SEC) 112 ERSS, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary stated that the data highlights a steady rise in service usage and improved response times. In April 2025 alone, 6,06,039 calls were attended as compare to 5,35,111 calls in April 2024 and 4,68,359 in April 2022. Dispatch rates have also seen consistent growth, with 30% of attended calls resulting in vehicle deployment in April 2025, compared to 24% in 2024 and 17% in 2022.

Rastogi informed that response times have shown significant reductions across various services. Police response time dropped from 12 minutes 4 seconds in April 2022 to just 7 minutes 3 seconds in April 2025.

Medical emergency responses improved from 25 minutes 44 seconds in 2022 to 12 minutes 50 seconds in 2025. Fire service response time stood at 32 minutes 50 seconds in April 2025, maintaining a steady trend from previous years.

In a significant milestone, the state-wide integration of the 108 emergency helpline system has been successfully completed within the designated timeline. As part of the integration process, five Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) have been deployed in each district across the state, enhancing the capacity and accessibility of emergency services.

Additionally, the full-fledged integration of the 108 helpline with all 575 ambulances was successfully completed in November 2024. This seamless integration aims to provide efficient medical assistance, ensuring a quicker and more coordinated emergency response across the state, she added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Dr Sumita Misra emphasised the need for conducting mapping of hospitals in all districts across the state to ensure that road accident victims could be provided with medical assistance in minimum possible time.

Dr Misra said that Haryana has launched the Trip Monitoring Service (TMS) in November 2023 to enhance women's safety during travel. This service allows women to share their live location via WhatsApp with two dedicated desks at the State Emergency Response Centre (SERC). Over 300 trips have already been successfully tracked.

Additionally, the state has built a verified database of around 94,000 working women and female students, which helps ensure quick identification and response during emergencies. She further added that a database of over 87,000 registered auto-rickshaws has also been integrated into the system to improve response times during incidents involving these vehicles.

Misra said that Haryana's dedicated cybercrime infrastructure was also reviewed in detail. She said that 54 Cyber Crime Reporting Terminals and 16 nodal officers from major banks have been stationed at the SERC in Panchkula.

This setup has significantly sped up responses to cyber fraud cases. In 2024 alone, 7.25 lakh calls were received on the cyber helpline, with Rs. 268.40 crore successfully saved out of Rs 980 crore reported defrauded a recovery rate of 27%, more than double that of the previous year.

The meeting was further informed that Haryana 112 has introduced a mechanism to block abusive callers automatically after a warning, reducing the misuse of emergency services. Repeat offenders are tracked, and after the fifth instance, an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) is dispatched to their location. This strategy has led to a marked decline in the number of abusive calls.

To enhance emergency services further, Haryana has procured 423 Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) with SIM connectivity and mobile device management licences for better coordination in ambulances and fire vehicles. Additional network components like UPS systems, monitors, and IP phones were deployed to optimise operational efficiency within budget limits.

As the current phase of Haryana 112 progresses, the SEC has approved several strategic enhancements for Phase 2. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra informed that in a significant technology upgrade, the introduction of auto-dispatch systems powered with Artificial Intelligence (AI) will replace the manual dispatch system, aiming to reduce delays and improve response times. The Auto-Dispatch Systems will be launched in the state on a pilot basis in July 2025. (ANI)

