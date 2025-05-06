New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, here today accorded approval to the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) for the period 2025-2028, with a total outlay of Rs 474.39 crore. The Cabinet also approved the constitution of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of externally aided projects.

The HAIDP is envisioned as a strategic intervention to position Haryana as a national hub for Al-enabled development. The project is proposed for implementation over a period of three years (2025-2028) with technical and financial support from the World Bank. The total outlay is Rs 474.39 crore, with a funding pattern of 70:30 between the World Bank and the Haryana Government, a release said.

Also Read | India Lodges Strong Protests With Canada Over 'Threatening Language' and 'Unacceptable Imagery' at Parade in Toronto.

The key components of the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) include the establishment of critical infrastructure such as the Global Artificial Intelligence Centre (GAIC) in Gurugram and the Haryana Advanced Computing Facility (HACF) in Panchkula. The project also focuses on skill development and workforce transition for over 50,000 professionals in AI, machine learning, and data science. Additional objectives include the integration of AI into public governance and data-driven service delivery; support for start-ups and R&D through incubation, mentoring, and access to shared computing infrastructure; and the promotion of public-private partnerships in the AI domain.

The project will adopt the Program-for-Results (PforR) financing instrument, wherein fund disbursement will be linked to the achievement of Disbursement-Linked Indicators (DLIs), independently verified by an appointed agency.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Parliamentary Panel Seeks Action Against Anti-National Social Media Platforms and Influencers.

To ensure effective implementation and cross-sectoral coordination of externally aided projects, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be established under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The formation of the SPV was approved by the Standing Finance Committee (SFC-C), chaired by the Chief Minister, on April 17, 2025.

The SPV will operate as a not-for-profit company, with the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister serving as its Chairman. HARTRON will act as the Nodal Agency responsible for managing all modalities and procedures related to the incorporation of the SPV under the Companies Act, 2013. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)