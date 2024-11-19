Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Haryana Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Bill 2024.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the bill would benefit 1,20,000 youth, thereby enhancing job security for contractual employees.

"We had assured 1,20,000 youth that we would secure their jobs. Today, all members of the assembly are ready to discuss this bill. I congratulate all the youth and extend my best wishes," he said.

On August 8, the Haryana Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Saini, had approved the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Tenure) Ordinance, 2024.

The bill aims to improve facilities for contractual employees and ensure their job security until they reach the age of superannuation.

As per the bill, the state government has introduced provisions to safeguard the employment of contractual employees across various state departments, including Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, until their superannuation. Employees who have completed five years of service by August 15, 2024, will be eligible under this policy.

The bill guarantees a basic salary equivalent to the pay scale of corresponding posts. Furthermore, the consolidated monthly remuneration will increase from January 1 and July 1 each year, in line with changes in the Dearness Allowance.

The legislation also includes provisions for an annual increment in the consolidated monthly remuneration after one year of service. Contractual employees will be entitled to death-cum-retirement gratuity benefits.

Additionally, employees will be eligible for benefits under the Maternity Act. Families of contractual employees will receive health benefits under the PM-Jan Arogya Yojana-Chirayu Extension Scheme.

However, employees earning more than Rs 50,000 per month or those working under centrally sponsored schemes will not be covered.

Contractual employees with over five years of service will receive 5% more pay than the minimum pay level of the same post, in addition to their consolidated remuneration. Those with over eight years of service will receive 10% more, and employees with over ten years of service will receive 15% more than the minimum pay level of the same post. (ANI)

